Construction of the new concrete parking lot at Ellison High School in Killeen is well underway. A crew was working this week on the lot, which the district plans to have done before students arrive back to school in August.
The parking lot renovation is costing the district $2.24 million out of the Strategic Facility Plan budget.
The workers have removed all of the asphalt from the parking lot and plan to replace it with concrete. Also, six existing light poles will be removed and 23 new poles will be installed to increase the lighting for the lot. They also will install a new band trailer parking lane located near the band hall.
Champion Site Prep is the company completing the parking lot renovation
