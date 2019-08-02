Nolan construction

A construction worker removes the concrete on the basketball court at Nolan Middle School on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

 Hunter King | Herald

Construction was continuing at Nolan Middle School in Killeen this week.

Workers have been out at the school removing the concrete from an outdoor basketball court as part of a new elementary school project.

