The Central Texas College board of trustees will discuss financial statements and consider various purchases in a regular meeting today.
The board will discuss and consider approval of the February 2018 interim financial statements and investment reports.
The board agenda does not specify details on the statements in advance of the meeting.
New servers and fiber switches from ConvergeOne will be weighed at a cost of $260,000.
A $90,000 contract renewal with company Indtai will be considered. The Virginia-based technology firm provides maintenance and support for various websites maintained by the college.
CTC trustees will also consider contracting Tradition Energy and/or Emex for broker services. The broker services will be utilized to sign “long term” energy contracts.
The board meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. today at the Anderson Campus Center boardroom, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway.
