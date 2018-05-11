COPPERAS COVE — Jack Alvarez, the athletic director for the Ennis Independent School District, south of Dallas, is the new athletic director and head football coach at Copperas Cove High School, after unanimous approval by the Copperas Cove Independent School District board of trustees at a special meeting Friday afternoon.
The board voted to offer Alvarez a contract, following last month’s retirement of longtime athletic director and head football coach Jack Welch.
Alvarez joined the board following the closed session, expressing his appreciation to the district and the board. He was selected from dozens of applicants for the position, according to Wendy Sledd, CCISD spokeswoman.
Interviewed after the board meeting adjourned, Alvarez credited "faith, family and football" as important factors in his life and career. His first day on the job is negotiable at this point, but he hopes to be able to start in time to meet with the current football players and start preparing for summer practices.
Alvarez led Ennis High school to a 5A Division II State Championship following an undefeated district title in 2014.
As a head coach, Alvarez holds an overall record of 151-66 in 20 seasons with three state championship appearances.
In 2012, he led the Lions to the 4A Division II bi-district finalist and their first playoff appearance in five years with back-to-back undefeated district championship titles.
Alvarez has a record of turning around programs. Starting his career at Kirbyville in 2000, he turned around the program with a two year winning drought and led them to nine consecutive playoff runs including three quarter final appearances and two 2A Division I state finals after undefeated district runs.
Alvarez was part of the 1998 team at West Sabine High School in Pineland, Texas that clinched their first playoff berth for the Tigers in 12 years.
While at Henderson State University in Arkansas, he received a Bachelor of Science in education with a minor in social sciences. On the field, he was a two-year captain, a four-year letterman, and was part of the 1985 AIC Champions team and National Semi-Finalist.
In other business: the board voted to proceed with renovations for Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary School. CCISD Superintendent Joe Burns acknowledged the school can handle as many as 700 students, but the needed renovations have reduced that capacity. The Fairview side of the school has already had asbestos abatement done, Burns said.
