The Copperas Cove Independent School District Board of Trustees agreed to pay former athletic director and head football coach Jack Welch $80,000 in “a one-time, lump sum payment,” according to his resignation agreement, which was released by the district Tuesday.
Welch’s "voluntary and irrevocable" resignation is effective today, May 1, although his last paycheck will be issued on May 15, according to the agreement.
The document reads, in part, "The Parties have agreed to enter into this Agreement in an effort to reduce further expense, inconvenience, and the distraction of potential litigation."
Another section of the retirement agreement includes a waiver of Welch rights "under 37 C.F.R. Part 2 ("The Lanham Act") and Texas business and Commerce Code Chapter 16 as well as any claim for trademark infringement under Texas common law."
The Lanham Act is also known as the Trademark Act of 1946.
While Welch grants CCISD a license to use the Bulldawg logo he trademarked for ten years, the language in the retirement agreement also allows Welch to continue using the logo, as well. "All uses of the Logo by the District shall inure solely to the benefit of the District. All uses of the Logo by Employee shall inure solely to the benefit of the Employee."
Other provisions of the agreement include a paragraph that says Welch "will provide the District with a full accounting of all contracts, agreements, or arrangements which are currently in force and which were entered into by [Welch] on behalf of the District; or were entered into by [Welch] in regard to the District athletic program, District advertising, or creation or sale of District merchandising."
Additionally, “the Superintendent of Schools shall provide [Welch] a mutually agreeable, positive letter of recommendation,” which was attached to the agreement as an exhibit.
Also part of the resignation agreement: Welch can not engage in any communication that would "denigrate, ridicule or disparage" the district, the agreement states. Nor can the district "denigrate, ridicule or disparage" Welch.
Welch served CCISD as athletic director and head football coach for 24 years. Multiple sources reported his office had been cleaned out and the locked changed in mid-April, but the district made no comment on the matter until a special Board of Trustees meeting was held April 26. After consultation with legal counsel, the board unanimously voted to accept Welch's resignation/retirement.
Welch signed the agreement April 25, and Joan Manning, CCISD Board of Trustees president, signed it April 26.
(1) comment
Of course all educators get a lump sum payout of $80K when they retire.
We all knew there was a lot more to this than just some Athletic Director and Head Coach retiring. I'm sure much more will come out.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.