wound

Copperas Cove freshman and health sciences student Raeden Farran applies cocoa powder to her mock wound to darken it and mimic the roughened edges an actual wound would have.

 Courtesy photo | CCISD

COPPERAS COVE — Vaseline, fake blood, cocoa powder, toilet paper, gelatin, food coloring, and miscellaneous classroom supplies resulted in a recipe that is advancing the knowledge of Copperas Cove High School students as they work toward their certifications in medical terminology.

Students participated in a “Grey’s Anatomy” style wound lab recently. Students learned the basic anatomy and physiology of the Integumentary System, the organ system consisting of the skin, hair, nails and exocrine glands, along with a variety of common skin injuries and disorders. They also studied career paths that relate to working with skin which is by far the largest organ in the body even though it is only a few millimeters thick.

