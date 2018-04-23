The Copperas Cove Independent School District Board of Trustees will consider action to approve a resignation and retirement agreement with Athletic Director Jack Welch this week.
The board will meet at noon Thursday, April 26, at 703 W. Ave. D following several reports of Welch’s absence last week. Multiple parents last week said Welch’s office was cleared out and locks were changed.
District officials have repeatedly declined to comment the subject, citing personnel matters.
The special meeting will begin in closed session, in which personnel matters and consultation with an attorney will take place. An open session, which could make Welch’s departure official, will follow.
Both Superintendent Joe Burns and district spokeswoman Wendy Sledd declined to comment Monday on Welch’s apparent absence.
So now he gets a "Golden Parachute"? His salary should have been contributing to the Teacher Retirement Fund. That's all he should receive.
