COPPERAS COVE — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz visited the Copperas Cove Walmart Saturday to help with the annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive. The event was hosted by the Copperas Cove Independent School District.
“This year, our goal is to raise over $30,000 for the Stuff the Bus back to school program,” said Wendy Sledd, CCISD director of communications.
Cruz brought with him a box to add to the bus, which was filled with school supplies from local residents.
On-site were local supporters including Copperas Cove Mayor Frank Seffrood and CCISD Superintendent Joe Burns.
Many volunteers were on hand to help stuff the bus with school supplies, aimed to help homeless or in-need students.
“I am pleased with the turnout for the back to school drive,” Seffrood said. “It’s amazing to see what the community can do when it comes together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.