COPPERAS COVE — Fewer than 200 students of 33,000 members, 3,300 competitors and 60 events will advance to the next level. The competition at the Texas Health Occupations Students of America State Leadership Conference was fierce with winners from the district-level competitions from throughout the state demonstrating their knowledge and skills in the health care industry before panels of judges.
Copperas Cove High School HOSA member Raven Cheaney competed in the sports medicine event and placed in the top 10. CCHS HOSA Chapter president Alexis Grasso competed in medical assisting and placed second. With the top three in each event advancing to the next level of competition, Grasso qualified for the HOSA International Leadership Conference in Dallas in June.
“This year was my third year in a row being able to compete. Though competing and earning a spot on the stage is always fun, this conference inspired me by seeing so many people come together all in the spirit of being future health professionals. It’s amazing to see the determination and spirit that goes along with being the future of medicine and HOSA: Future Health Professionals plays a huge part in allowing students to explore their talents in the health care field and allows students to become the best they can be,” the CCHS junior said. “I am so excited to have had the chance to be the best I could be and now having the opportunity to head to internationals and meet so many more students focused on their journeys into health care.”
Grasso also served as the District 5 president this school year.
CCHS HOSA adviser Sandra Perry has served as the Texas HOSA board of directors’ president. “I am very proud of Alexis and all of her accomplishments. I have had the pleasure of seeing her grow as a leader the last three years. She is one of those students that strives for excellence, and ensures that she always puts her best foot forward.”
