Students in the Copperas Cove Independent School District will join those across the state starting the 2018 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness testing today.
Three testing categories will kick off STAAR testing: fourth- and seventh-graders enrolled in writing, fifth- and eighth-graders enrolled in math and high school students enrolled in English I.
On Wednesday, fifth- and eighth-grade students will take the reading portion of the STAAR test. High school students enrolled in English II will take the test Thursday.
The CCISD Nutrition Department will provide all elementary, junior high and high school STAAR testers with free breakfast at school on testing days.
In addition, the district encourages students to take steps to ensure peak performance, such as a good night’s sleep before each test.
Elementary and junior high schools held events to boost student confidence going into the tests, such as STAAR camp days on Saturdays a month prior to the STAAR test.
Pep rallies, skits and other activities were also held.
