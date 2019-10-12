CTC nursing

Central Texas College nursing students check the vital signs of a ‘patient’ in the department’s emergency room simulation lab during a recent mock casualty drill.

 Courtesy photo | CTC

The Central Texas College Nursing and Allied Health department is currently accepting applications for its evening/weekend Licensed Vocational Nursing (LVN) program. The deadline to apply is Dec. 12 so students can attend the pre-admission session in February. Two program pre-requisites must also be completed by August 2020. Classes for the evening LVN program will start with the fall 2020 semester.

The CTC Evening Weekend LVN program is designed to accommodate the busy schedule of the working adult. It is a 42-credit hour program which can be completed within one additional semester beyond the traditional LVN program. After completing the two pre-requisites (first semester), the second semester consists of two eight-week sessions which include two online courses to be completed in fall 2020. The third semester consists of one class in the spring semester and the fourth semester has four classes, two of which are online, to be completed during the summer. The fifth, and final, semester is one class to be completed in fall 2021.

