The Central Texas College board of trustees will include new representatives, according to unofficial results released late Saturday night.
Charles Hollinger defeated Samuel Thorpe Jr. for the Place 2 spot on the board, gaining 1,613 voters, 60% of 2,709 total.
James Pierce Jr. secured the Place 3 seat over incumbent Joseph Burns, gaining 1,399 voters, 53% of 2,626 total.
The results will be canvassed.
Jimmy Towers was unopposed for Place 1, and Brenda Coley was unopposed for Place 5.
Hollinger and Pierce could not be reached for comment late Saturday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.