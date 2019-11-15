Community Graphic

The Central Texas College Fine Arts department will host its fall semester guest artist performance on Monday. The featured performers are soprano Anna Diemer and pianist Sarah Bouse. The concert will be held in the Anderson Campus Center (Building 156) starting at 7:30 p.m.

Diemer is a Houston-based voice teacher, soprano and arts entrepreneur. She has been teaching voice at the high school, collegiate and adult levels for the past seven years. She is an adjunct professor of voice at Brazosport College and her private studio consists of members of the Houston Symphony Chorus. With a background in opera, musical theater and jazz, Diemer enjoys performing in all genres, with an interest in reviving the medium of art song. She made her Houston Symphony solo debut in 2016. Most recently, Diemer was featured as a soloist in Aaron Copland’s “In the Beginning” with the Houston Symphony Chamber Singers during their tour of Poland and Germany.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.