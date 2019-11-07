The Central Texas College Fine Arts department will present its fall semester drama production, “Anon(ymous),” Nov. 14-16 in the LBJ Fine Arts auditorium (Building 106) on the Killeen campus. The doors open at 7 p.m., and the curtain rises each night at 7:30 p.m.

Written by Naomi Iizuka, the play is an adaptation of Homer’s “Odyssey.” It details the journeys of a young refugee, Anon, who has been separated from his mother, Nemasani. Through his travels across the United States in search of his family, Anon is confronted by a wide variety of people — some kind, some dangerous and cruel. From a sinister one-eyed butcher to deceptively alluring dive bars, drugged-out Shadows dreaming their lives away and the constant threat of the authorities, Anon must navigate through a chaotic, ever-changing landscape.

