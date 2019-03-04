The Central Texas College Fine Arts department will host its spring semester Guest Artist Performance on Monday, March 4 in the Anderson Campus Center. Featured artist is Warp Trio from New York which has been described as an internationally touring cross-genre chamber music experience. Since its’ inception in 2014, Warp Trio has maintained a broad range of repertoire ranging from traditional classical to their own original compositions and virtuoso arrangements of music spanning several different genres. The group has begun making its’ mark on the classical music scene with energizing performances throughout the U.S.
Known for their electrifying performances, Warp Trio’s members reflect the combination of Juilliard training juxtaposed with rock and jazz styles. The group has been described as, "A talented group that exemplifies the genre-obliterating direction of contemporary classical music." The one of a kind trio (that even has a fourth member) can be seen performing classical works in prestigious halls on the same tour where they headline a standing room only show at a rock venue.
Warp Trio has performed hundreds of concerts all across the United States, in addition to tours throughout the United Kingdom, Spain, Switzerland, Holland, Germany and the Caribbean. Highlights of recent seasons include headlining performances at The LEM Festival for Experimental Music in Barcelona and being one of the honored recipients of a New York Foundation for the Arts Grant.
The group is also known for its collaboration with other artists such as its’ sold out premier of the Warp Triple Concerto for Piano Trio and Orchestra with New York City’s Urban Playground Chamber Orchestra. It has also partnered with spoken word artist LuiKwuiDon to create the program “Black Voices” that showcases music and poetry from African-American composers and authors.
Individual members are Mikael Darmanie, pianist, who made his debut as a conductor with the Carolina Chamber Symphony in 2008. He has since conducted various piano concerti from the keyboard and symphonic works of Bach, Brahms, Beethoven, Haydn and Liszt.
Violinist, violist and composer Josh Henderson has performed as a soloist for the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra, the China Performing Arts Broadcasting Troupe, the Starling Chamber Orchestra, Accent X Festival Orchestra and in venues such as Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center. He has also built a reputation for his electric violin performances in the genres of rock, jazz, hip hop and country fiddle. Henderson is currently the music director for the Emmy award-winning Damien Escobar.
Ju Young Lee, cellist and graduate of the Juilliard School, is known for solo performances with the Nashville Symphony, the Curb Youth Symphony and the New York Symphonic Arts Ensemble. He also performs internationally with Escobar and his quartet and throughout the U.S. with the Core Ensemble.
The “fourth” member of Warp Trio is Rick Martinez. As a drummer and percussionist, he adds amazing rhythmic reinforcement to the group. He studied at the prestigious Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore, MD and under classic percussion greats including Tony Moreno, Wayne Krantz, Mike Richmond and Dave Pietro.
The Warp Trio guest artist performance is at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $5 at the door. Proceeds benefit the Central Texas College Fine Arts Department Concert Series Music Scholarship Fund.
