The Central Texas College Foundation hosted its 11th annual Spring Fashion Show and Luncheon on Friday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
Attendees were treated to a viewing of the latest in spring and summer fashions provided by Christy’s of Salado, Susan Marie’s in Salado, Dillard’s and Cavender’s. Models for the event included community leaders and members of the CTC nursing staff. A silent auction was also be held.
All proceeds from the fashion show will benefit the CTC Foundation’s scholarship program.
