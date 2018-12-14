Central Texas College held its fall graduation ceremony Thursday night at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
More than 1,500 CTC students worldwide were set to graduate this fall, while 331 walked the stage in the local ceremony.
Among the graduates were 158 active-duty service members and 89 military family members.
The Killeen Civic and Conference Center held hundreds of friends and family members, as well as the CTC Chorus and CTC Band.
Graduates heard welcoming remarks on behalf of the CTC faculty from Laura Lamper, department chairwoman for CTC Child Development and Teacher Education.
“Now you are responsible for going out into the world and using your degree to make a positive difference,” Lamper said.
“Continue to collaborate, contribute, produce, create, help, imagine, change communities, and continue to develop an improved version of yourself.”
Col. Henry Perry, Fort Hood garrison commander, spoke on behalf of the Fort Hood community. Perry said for the graduates to “use what (you) have learned, share what (you) have learned, and continue to learn.”
Keynote speaker for the event was Marc Nigliazzo, president of Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
Nigliazzo said, “I want (the graduates) to truly embrace this event and its significance… These graduates aren’t here by chance. They chose to be here. They worked to be here. They earned their way here.”
“Part of CTC’s mission statement includes promoting student success, completion and employability,” CTC marketing and outreach coordinator Bruce Vasbinder said earlier this week.
“Graduating from CTC, students will have accomplished all three as they have successfully completed their associate degree studies and will now either continue their educational path or begin their career.”
In total, 41 Certificates of Completion, 29 Associates of Science degrees, 174 Associates of Art degrees, and 87 Associates of Applied Science degrees were conferred. The age of graduates ranged from 18 to 64 years old.
