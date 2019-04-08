Those intimidated by math may have a change of heart after attending an approaching event at Central Texas College.
CTC will host its annual Math Appreciation Day event on Thursday, April 11, according to a news release. The free event is part of the Mathematical Association of America’s celebration of Math Awareness Month and features a guest speaker and a full day of activities and games in which students can win prizes.
From 9 a.m. to noon, students will compete for prizes by participating in a variety of “Math Fun” activities including a math scavenger hunt, math puzzles and problem solving challenge. At noon,. a free screening of the movie “The Imitation Game” will be held in the “dome” of the Mayborn Science Theater.
The movie is followed by a round of “Math Jeopardy!” from 3 to 5 p.m.
At 6 p.m. in the Anderson Campus Center (Bldg. 156), the Mathematics department will host guest speaker James Grime, a mathematician with the Millennium Mathematics Project from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, who will present "The History of Coding." Grime has a doctorate in mathematics and his academic interests include group theory (the mathematics of symmetry) and combinatorics (the mathematics of networks and solving problems with diagrams and pictures).
“Grime also has a keen interest in cryptography,” said Spokesman Bruce Vasbinder in the release. Cryptography is the mathematics of codes and secret messages, probability and number theory.
While at the Millennium Mathematics Project, Grime ran the Enigma Project, with the aim to bring mathematics to life through the fascinating history and mathematics of codes and code breaking.
CTC’s Math Appreciation Day event is free and open to the public.
