Jack Averyt, a blacksmith apprentice, blows the flames of the fire.

A new program with an ancient history will be available at Central Texas College starting this month.

The CTC Continuing Education department will open a new Blacksmithing program next week. The two-course cohort will teach students the blacksmith trade of fabricating objects out of iron by hot and cold forging on an anvil.

