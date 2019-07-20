The Central Texas College Continuing Education department is offering a career training program for aspiring veterinary assistants. The program provides students the necessary knowledge and skills to support the veterinarian or veterinary technician in their daily tasks while learning basic skills of veterinary care. The program runs every Saturday, Aug. 10 through Sept. 21, with class from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The veterinary assistant program consists of 35 classroom instruction hours where students will learn basic patient observation, record keeping, animal husbandry, care and comfort of animals, sanitation, safety procedures and the roles and responsibilities of the veterinary team. In addition, students will acquire knowledge in the areas of safety, cleaning and disinfection procedures, bathing/dipping of patients, food and diet preparation, medical record entry, medicating techniques and disease prevention. During the program, students are also required to complete 35 volunteer hours outside of class with a local veterinary office.
