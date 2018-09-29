Business was conducted and the board meeting was closed.
But, in a flurry of activity afterward, Central Texas College cancelled its proposed tax rate increase, putting an end to a lengthy process that began in mid-August.
The CTC Board of Trustees had met Tuesday to conduct regular business and approved the minutes from the previous week’s special session. The minutes included action from Sept. 18, when the board voted with a 4-1 majority to implement a new tax rate of 14.83 cents per $100 property valuation.
Harker Heights business owner Scot Arey watched the meeting. When the floor was opened to comments from the public, Arey stepped to the podium.
The previous week’s vote was in violation of the Texas Tax Code, Arey said. The code states at least 60 percent of the members of the governing body must vote in favor of the ordinance, resolution or order. Although the vote had passed with a quorum and a clear majority, two of the seven board members were absent, leaving the percentage in-favor at 57 percent and rendering the vote invalid, he argued.
The 1 p.m. meeting continued, but after it was over, the CTC administration jumped into action. Comptroller Bob Liberty promptly reviewed the Texas Tax Code, then forwarded the information to the campus internal auditor, the director of business and county officials. Within a matter of hours, the decision was made to cancel the increase and return to the effective tax rate.
By 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Herald learned of the change.
A campus representative said it was known in advance that the two absent members would not be attending the meeting. However, the board was not familiar with the section of the tax code that made the absence crucial; a section that was added in a 2015 revision to the document.
“Knowing the two members wouldn’t be there, if we had known about the law, we would have rescheduled the vote,” said CTC spokeswoman Barbara Merlo, who is director of outreach and marketing.
The tax reverted to the effective rate of 13.86 cents per $100 valuation, less than last year’s CTC tax of 13.99 cents per $100.
All are much less than tax rates of the Killeen Independent School District and the City of Killeen, with $1.26 per $100 and 74.98 cents per $100, respectively, this year.
CTC’s effective rate means the amount of taxes imposed on the average home within the CTC jurisdiction, which is valued at about $141,012, would be $195.44. The proposed rate would have cost that homeowner an extra $13.68 for a total of $209.12 in CTC taxes this year.
Last year’s bill was $192.80 worth of taxes imposed on the average homestead, which then was valued at $137,816.
MOVING ON
Campus officials have since expressed gratitude for Arey bringing the mistake to light.
It was not the first time Arey had challenged the board and administration.
Arey first expressed concern after Chancellor Jim Yeonopolus was quoted as saying that CTC had not raised its taxes in 20 years, a statement Arey felt to be misleading and unreflective of the increase that took place just last year. Campus officials clarified that the statement was intended to reflect the span of 20 years prior to last year, when the board had in fact, not raised the rate.
An Aug. 28 vote was cancelled after Arey brought to the board’s attention that, according to the Texas Tax Code, public notice of the meeting was not the mandated size of a quarter page newspaper ad. A notice of the correct size was posted the following day, and the process was restarted.
According to CTC officials, the recent misstep was simply due to lack of knowledge of the law, something they plan to correct for future proceedings. “We want to do the right thing,” Yeonopolus said Friday. “No one here wants to do the wrong thing.”
Despite the events of the recent weeks, CTC officials are optimistic about the future of the campus, stating that the $780,000 increased revenue that would have been brought by the proposed rate is just a small portion of the overall budget.
CTC is currently handling several campus renovation projects, but officials report that no debt has been taken on.
“We will just have to tighten our belts,” Yeonopolus said. He went on to say the goal is to keep improving programs and facilities at the local campus, while keeping tuition costs low and affordable.
Arey hopes that changes will be made to the way the board conducts business, and that future proceedings are representative of the best interests of the community and taxpayers, as well as the college.
“Our notification requirements must be better,” Arey said. “Gov. Abbott’s Property Tax Reform Plan is a great start, but (it) can be improved.”
Arey became interested in the proceedings of local government entities after the Bell County Appraisal District sharply increased values of property along Farm-to-Market 2410 last year. Several commercial property owners protested the initial appraisals, that in one extreme case increased by 5,050 percent from the previous year. Some appraisals later were lowered.
“I just couldn’t believe that government could so capriciously raise assessments with little regard for the financial effect it would have on those property owners,” he said. “I vowed to stay more involved.”
He urges residents to stay informed and play an active role in the local government’s actions regarding decisions that affect them.
The CTC board will have to conduct another vote by Oct. 5 in order to set the effective tax rate in place for next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.