Cafe patio

Rochelli McKenzie, a then-sophomore in the Central Texas College culinary arts program in Killeen, prepares food Nov. 30, 2018, at CTC's dining room.

 File photo

The next Patio Café Cuisine Nights dinner at Central Texas College is Friday night and features an Italian cuisine. Dinner will be served from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the culinary arts area of the campus Student Center. The public is invited.

Start the dinner with an appetizer, soup and salad. The featured appetizer is antipasto skewers and tomato bruschetta ($8): Italian meats, cheese and vegetables on decorative skewers served alongside a perfect blend of tomatoes, garlic, basil and balsamic vinegar reduction on top of a toasted baguette. The soup is Italian wedding soup ($6 for a bowl or $3 for a cup with an entrée): tender meatballs, onions, spinach and pasta in a rich, flavorful broth. Then choose the house salad ($3.75 or free with an entrée) or the Italian salad ($8.50): grape tomatoes, black olives, honey ham, hard salami and crunchy bell peppers mixed nicely with crumbled feta cheese and savory Italian dressing.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.