The Central Texas College Hospitality department will open the spring semester Patio Café Cuisine Nights dinner series this Friday.
The menu features a Southwestern/Rocky Mountain cuisine. Dinner, which will be prepared by students in the American Region cooking class, will be served from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Southwest Dining Room of the CTC Student Center (Building 106).
The menu opens with an appetizer of fish sliders ($9.50) — hand-battered, fried catfish fillets and served with a house-made chipotle spiced slaw. The featured soup is chicken tortilla soup ($5.50 for a bowl or $2.50 for a cup with an entrée) — smoked ancho chili’s blended with tomatoes, onions and garlic added to a fresh chicken broth, simmered chicken pieces topped with tortilla strips, shredded cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, cilantro and lime wedge garnish. Diners can then choose the chicken fajita salad ($9) — romaine lettuce topped with chicken fajita strips, black beans, corn kernels, diced red bell pepper, diced jicama, red onions, tortilla strips and drizzled with a lime-infused jalapeno ranch dressing; or the house salad ($3.75 or free with an entrée).
The entrees are slow-braised beef cheeks ($16.50) — beef cheeks braised for four hours (until fork-tender) with red wine, house-made beef broth, onion, garlic, tomatoes and fresh parsley for four hours until fork tender; Southwestern chicken ($15) — grilled chicken breast seasoned with garlic, paprika and chili powder then cooled with a drizzle of lime juice; and southern-fried catfish ($16) — a whole tail-on catfish breaded with cornmeal and deep fried to golden perfection.
Each entrée is served with a choice of two side dishes: roasted red potatoes — quartered baby red potatoes seasoned with salt, pepper and fresh chopped rosemary; Southwestern rice and cheese — fork-fluffed rice baked with corn, roasted red peppers, scallions and shredded jack cheese then baked to a golden crisp; honey-glazed baby carrots — baby carrots sautéed with a touch of honey, brown sugar, fresh dill and thyme; and sautéed zucchini, peppers and tomatoes — zucchini, yellow bell peppers, grape tomatoes sautéed with garlic, salt and fresh cracked pepper. Each side dish is also available a la carte at $4 each.
For dessert, diners have the choice of Southwestern stuffed eclairs ($5.75) — a light and airy choux pastry stuffed with a sweet and spicy orange and cayenne chocolate ganache — the Southwest version of the traditional French pastry; and raspberry lemon bars ($6.50) — whole raspberries in a lemon cream cheese on top of raspberry preserves and a delicious crust.
Reservations for the Patio Café dinner are required and can be made by calling the CTC Hospitality department at 254-526-1515.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.