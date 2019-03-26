The Central Texas College (CTC) Hospitality department will host the next Patio Café Dining Experience this Friday, March 29 in the school’s Southwest Dining Room of the Student Center (Bldg. 106). Dinner, featuring a Cajun/Creole cuisine, will be served from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The meal starts with either the blackened fish Caesar salad ($3.75) - a Caesar salad served with pan-seared five-ounce catfish filets; or the house salad ($3.75 or free with an entrée). Diners can also choose the gumbo ($10.50 for a bowl which includes a honey oat roll and house salad or $4.50 for a cup) - a combination of andouille sausage, chicken and shrimp balanced with the aromatic of onions and garlic. The featured appetizer is boudin balls ($6) - a deep-fried mixture of rice and pork sausage served with a house-made creole mustard sauce.
The entrees are Cajun jambalaya pasta ($14) - shrimp, andouille sausage, chicken with spice seasoning; apple brandy glazed pork chop ($16) - a 10-ounce French-cut pork chop with a hardy glaze marinated in apple brandy and served sizzling on a hot grill when ordered; and swamp blackened catfish ($15.50) – catfish, flakey on the inside and blackened on the outside, served on a bed of dirty rice and topped with crawfish etouffee.
The pasta and catfish are served with a choice of one side dish while the pork chop comes with a choice of two side dishes. The sides are corn maque choux - combination of corn, red bell peppers, onions deglazed with a white sherry; smothered green beans - delicate green beans sautéed with bacon and seasoned to a perfection; Cajun mashed potatoes - creamy golden potatoes with a touch of Cajun cream cheese; and dirty rice - rice cooked with pork, chicken, bell pepper, celery and onions. Each side dish is also available a la carte.
For dessert, the choices are rum raisin bread pudding ($8) - cinnamon raisin bread with an infused mixture of egg, rum and cream with a vanilla bean rum sauce and bananas foster with vanilla ice cream ($7) - bananas with a delicious caramel bourbon sauce topped with homemade vanilla ice cream and finished with a table-side flambé.
Reservations for the Patio Café dinner are required and can be made by calling the CTC Hospitality department at 254-526-1515.
