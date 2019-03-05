The Central Texas College Hospitality department will host the next Patio Café Cuisine Nights dining experience this Friday. A fare of New England cuisine will be served from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Southwest Dining Room of the CTC Student Center (Building 106).
The appetizer is the wicked app sampler ($10) — codfish crochets and tarragon-infused stuffed oyster on the half shell, complimented with a carrot-ginger puree and a citrus reduced sauce. The featured soup is New England clam chowder ($8 for a bowl or $4.50 for a cup with an entrée) — a classically prepared New England creamy chowder with baby clams and Russet potatoes. Diners can choose the house salad ($1.50 or free with an entrée) or the New England Harvest Salad ($10) — a refreshing salad with chopped kale and fresh spinach with a sweet taste complimented by dried cranberries and a honey-mustard vinaigrette then topped with goat cheese.
The entrees are New York steak with sautéed scallop ($16) — a medley of white mushrooms and bay scallops served with a New York strip steak; honey-glazed baked chicken quarters ($13) — a unique combination of honey, soy and ginger glaze infused into baked chicken leg quarters; and grilled pork ribs with apple-pear sauce ($15) — country-style pork ribs grilled to tender perfection served with a semi-sweet fried apple and pear sauce.
Each entrée is served with a choice of two side dishes. The choices are green cabbage with bacon — fresh green cabbage slowly cooked to a tender al dente state along with crispy bacon; succotash — a New England traditional medley with lima beans and whole corn kernels slow-cooked into a melt-in-your-mouth consistency; Vermont cheddar scalloped potatoes — thinly sliced and layered potatoes baked with a béchamel made with Vermont sharp cheddar cheese; and Boston baked beans — haricot beans, or Navy beans, baked in a Dijon-mustard and molasses sauce. Each side dish is also available a la carte.
For dessert choose the flambéed peach-blueberry upside down cake ($7.50) — a unique twist on the traditional upside-down cake with peach and blueberries served with homemade vanilla ice cream and table-side flambéed peach-blueberry sauce; or the Johnnycake dessert taco ($5.50) — fluffy traditional Johnnycakes shaped like a taco and filled with fresh strawberry slices, fried sweet plantains and homemade apple butter.
Reservations for the Patio Café dinner are required and can be made by calling the CTC Hospitality department at 254-526-1515.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.