The Central Texas College Culinary Arts program will host a Patio Cafe Cuisine Nights dinner tonight featuring a Mediterranean cuisine.
Dinner, which will be prepared by students in the Intermediate Cooking class, will be served from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the culinary arts area of the Student Center, building 106.
Start the meal with an appetizer of roasted Mediterranean vegetable tart ($6.25) — a combination of roasted tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red and green peppers with onions baked on a mozzarella-covered golden brown pastry. The soup of the day is Fakes soupa (Greek lentil soup) ($6.50 for a bowl or $2 for a cup with an entree) — a rich medley of wholesome lentils, herbs and vegetables simmered in a light, yet delicious stock.
Diners can choose the Greek dinner salad ($8.50) — an authentic Greek blend of cucumbers, red peppers, onion and Kalamata olives basted in red wine and Dijon mustard-flavored dressing topped with crumbled feta cheese, or the house salad ($4 or free with an entree).
The entrees for the evening are pasta Athena ($15.50) — a light blend of sauteed shrimp, spinach, olives and farfalle pasta tossed together and finished with sundried tomatoes and a splash of cream; grilled harissa chicken ($14) — succulent boneless chicken thighs marinated and grilled in a Mediterranean citrus and hot pepper chili paste; sous vide salmon with mint mango relish ($17.50) — a six-ounce portion of salmon cooked via sous vide in a spice mint marinade then charred on the grill and topped with a homemade mint and mango relish.
Each entree except the pasta Athena is served with a choice of two side dishes. The choices are Mediterranean potato salad — a blend of potatoes with grated parmesan cheese, sundried tomatoes, basil and herbs tossed in olive oil; loaded carbonara cups — a creamy blend of baked spaghetti cups loaded with cheese, bacon, spinach and chopped sundried tomatoes; zucchini boats — a blend of tomatoes, onions, feta cheese and spices adorn a perfectly grilled zucchini boat; and Spanish green beans — green beans sauteed with blistered tomato and sprinkled with Spanish-inspired spices.
The dessert choices are the Aphrodite parfait ($4.50) — honey vanilla-flavored Greek yogurt layered between fresh strawberries, almond granola, blueberry compote then garnished with roasted pistachios or Frangelico espresso cake ($5.25) — an Italian-inspired three-tiered rich chocolate espresso cake with a hazelnut liqueur doused with buttercream and garnished with chocolate shavings and a strawberry fan.
Reservations for the Patio Cafe dinner are required and can be made by calling the CTC Hospitality Department at 254-526-1515.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.