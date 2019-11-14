CTC Patio Cafe

An Asian dish created by students in the Central Texas College culinary program is displayed at a Patio Cafe event on Nov. 30, 2018.

 Angela Sims | Herald

The Central Texas College Hospitality department will feature a Southeast Asian cuisine at the next Patio Café Dining Experience Friday night. Dinner will be served from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the culinary arts area of the Student Center (Building 106) at the Killeen campus.

The dinner starts with an appetizer, soup and salad. The appetizer is Filipino lumpia rolls ($7.50): crispy lumpia rolls filled with ground pork, carrots, garlic and yellow onion. The soup of the night is spicy Thai asparagus soup ($7 for a bowl or $5 for a cup with an entrée): a spicy but elegant creamy coconut soup with Thai red curry, asparagus, lemon zest and garlic. The featured salad is the Asian salad ($10): crispy kale salad with shredded cabbage, grated carrots, red bell peppers, shrimp and tangerines tossed in Asian-inspired vinaigrette then topped with crispy wontons. Diners can also choose the house salad ($3.75 or free with an entrée).

