The Central Texas College Police Academy held a graduation ceremony over the weekend at the Anderson Campus Center for cadets completing the 19-week, 720-hour Basic Peace Officer course.
Many of the 20 graduating cadets were affiliated with a law enforcement agency while several were self-sponsored.
All of the cadets passed the state licensing exam before graduation with an average score of 87.6, and are now qualified to become peace officers in Texas.
The class average for the entire course was 92.
During the Saturday ceremony, several awards of achievement were presented.
Christina Penn earned the academic honors award and received the Top Gear award for best driving competency.
Chosen as class president by his peers was David Lance of the Lampasas Police Department.
Winner of the Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie Top Gun award for best firearms proficiency was Jesus Garcia-Beauchamp of the Morgan’s Point Police Department.
The cadets voted Sgt. Johnnie Thomas of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department as the winner of the Best Instructor award.
Throughout the course, cadets were subjected to numerous written exams and extensive hands-on training in defensive tactics, firearms and police vehicle operation.
In addition, classroom work included victims’ rights, Texas Penal Code, Texas Traffic Code, Texas Family Code, criminal investigation, stress management, problem-solving and more.
Graduates of the CTC Police Academy Basic Peace Officer 2018 Bravo course were Ryan Folkerts, Burnet Police Department; Cody Gangloff, Bell County Sheriff’s Department; Jesus Garcia-Beauchamp, Morgan’s Point Police Department; David Lance, Lampasas Police Department; Nathaniel G. Lawrence, self-sponsored; Shane Mahoney, Cottonwood Police Department; Christopher Mangham, Gatesville Police Department; Anthony Martinez, Gatesville Police Department; Joshua Nixon, Copperas Cove Police Department; Cory Parten, Copperas Cove Police Department; Christina Penn, self-sponsored; DeWayne Ravizee, Belton Police Department; Phillip Reeves, self-sponsored; David Rosenthal, self-sponsored; Kartazz Samuels, self-sponsored; Kaylen Santiago, self-sponsored; Charlie Singleton, San Saba Sheriff’s Office; Devin Tenboer, Hamilton Police Department; Ricardo Wooten, Bell County Sheriff’s Department; and David Young, self-sponsored.
\In addition to the Basic Peace Officer course, the CTC Police Academy also offers an Extended Peace Officer course for non-sponsored individuals interested in becoming a peace officer.
The next course runs five, eight-week semesters from January to October 2019.
Applications for the course will be accepted starting in October. The next Basic Peace Officer course begins June 18.
