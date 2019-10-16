EDUCATION Graphic

Central Texas College was recently ranked in the top 100 of community colleges for adults in the country on a list compiled by Washington Monthly.

CTC ranked 85th overall, and a news release from the college said it was the only community college in Texas on the list.

