The student services building at Central Texas College.

 Nealie E. Sanchez

Central Texas College was recently ranked as the fourth best two-year college for military veterans in the Military Times’ Best for Vets: Colleges Rankings, according to a CTC news release.

The list is a comprehensive school-by-school assessment for veteran and military student services and academic achievement. CTC was the only Texas school in the top 20 of the list, according to the release.

