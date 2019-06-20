Central Texas College recently held a ceremony for the summer 2019 graduates of the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) certificate program. These 15 students will now sit for the state licensing exam to become a certified EMT by the Texas Department of Health and/or the National Registry of EMTs. Guest speaker for the ceremony was Zach Peterson, paramedic/firefighter with the Killeen Fire Department and CTC adjunct faculty member.
Students recognized during the ceremony were Mack Ruszkiewicz who earned class valedictorian honors, and salutatorian Taylor Hettinger.
Several awards, as voted on by the EMT graduates, were also presented. Peterson was chosen Skills Instructor of the Year. The Guest Lecturer of the Year was presented to Mark DiGiacomo of the Killeen Fire Department. The Clinical Preceptor of the Year and Tutoring Instructor of the Year was James Davis of CTC. EMS Field Preceptor of the Year was Nina Adams from Seton Medical Center.
Completing the 13-month, 31-credit hour certificate program were Hayden Chism, Sheldon Guillory, Taylor Hettinger, Joshua Holdstock, Justin Jackson and Mack Ruszkiewicz – Killeen Fire Department; Jeremy Albright, Dalton Kuehn and Trey Policarpio - Copperas Cove Fire Department; Michael Holloway and Curtis Raez – Marble Falls Area EMS; Francis Oakes – Temple Fire Department; Daniel Wiebe – Georgetown Fire Department; Havin Meza – Lifeguard/Ambulance Services – San Saba; and Tasha Evans – self-sponsored.
Accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs upon the recommendation of the Committee on Accreditation of Educational Programs for the Emergency Medical Services Professions, CTC offers one of only 35 nationally-accredited EMT programs in Texas. In addition to the certificate program, CTC offers a two-year credit program (69 credit hours) which leads to an associate degree in applied science. Along with coursework, students also participate in various clinicals and practicums for hands-on training and in-the-field experience.
CTC offers EMT-Paramedic program courses as both day and evening classes. For more information on these and refresher courses, contact the CTC Nursing and Allied Health Department at 254-526-1265 or 254-526-1479.
