The Central Texas College (CTC) Nursing and Allied Health department held a pinning ceremony to recognize 19 students who completed the Licensed Vocational Nursing program. The students received their nursing pins from nursing faculty members in an Aug. 8 ceremony indicating completion of the 53 credit hours required for the LVN program.
During the ceremony, several students were recognized as honor graduates. Completing the program with highest honors for maintaining a grade point average of 3.8 or higher in her nursing classes was Elisa Uwitonze. Graduating with honors for maintaining a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.7 in their nursing classes were Cheyenne Brown, Carolina Cass,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.