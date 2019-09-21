CTC

Ryan Gifford of the Killeen Fire Department accepts a certificate and congratulations from Julie Jordan, director of the Central Texas College EMT program, for completing the CTC EMT-paramedic program.

 Courtesy Photo | CTC

Central Texas College held a ceremony to recognize 23 graduates of the fall Emergency Medical Technology paramedic certificate program. The students will now sit for the state licensing exam to become certified by the Texas Department of Health and/or the National Registry of EMTs. Guest speaker for the ceremony was Jeff Mincy, director of patient experience, of Coryell Health System in Gatesville.

During the ceremony, several students recognized for academic success. Graduating with honors were class valedictorian Michael White and salutatorian Spencer Garten. Also graduating with honors for maintaining a 90% or higher grade average in all courses of the EMT program were Cole Camacho and Jeffery Glover.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.