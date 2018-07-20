The Central Texas College Continuing Education department’s College for Kids classes continues into August with a variety of courses directed to youngsters three years to high school-age. Classes combine fun and hands-on learning in the studies of science, computers, arts and crafts, life skills, languages and more.
Some of the upcoming classes include:
Appinventor Coding Camp for Girls (age 13-18): This course targets would-be female computer scientists and computer engineers and offers step-by-step lessons on building progressively more complex apps. Students will code many types of apps while learning programming concepts and terminology. The class is Monday through Friday, July 30 – Aug. 3, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $30.
NeXT and EV3 Robotics (age 12-16): Students will use the LEGO MINDSTORMS NXT robotics system to explore problem solving, robotics, motion control and programming through a series of hands-on activities and competition challenges. The class is Monday through Thursday, July 30-Aug. 2, from 8:30 a.m. – noon. The cost is $149.
Grilling Essentials for Kids (age 8 and up): Students will learn about the types of grills and basic safety and sanitation of outdoor grilling. The menu for this class is chicken tacos, crosshatch hot dogs and chocolate banana melts. The class is Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $75.
Sherlock Holmes 101 (age 5-12): Students will learn to think like detectives and how to solve mysteries. They will use invisible ink and secret codes to communicate with classmates and each will make their own take-home spy kit. The class is Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost is $39.
The Environment and You (age 5 and up): Students will learn how everything in the environment is connected and how to reuse everyday items and make news or “upcycle” them. The class is Aug. 4 from 1 to 4 p.m. The cost is $35.
You’re Hired! An Introduction to Resumes, Applications and Job Interviews (age 12-17): This class is designed to help young people develop their own career portfolios as they create their resumes, understand the do’s and don’ts for job applications and participate in mock interviews through hands-on, activity-based learning. The class is Tuesday/Thursday, Aug. 7 and 9, from 1 to 3 p.m. The cost is $29.
Babysitter Training (age 10-18): Explore the knowledge and skills necessary to safely and responsibly provide care for children and infants. Course topics include safety, discipline, basic child care and first aid. Students will receive a Red Cross certification upon course completion. The class is Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $89.
Other College for Kids classes offered include Parent and Child Yoga (age 1-3), Kids’ Yoga (age 4-12), YouTube Videography (age 12-15), Parent and Child Swim (age six months to 3 years), Slippery, Slimy Science (age 5 and up), Creative Cookies (age 7 and up) and swim lessons. To register for College for Kids or other Continuing Education classes, or to get a schedule of upcoming classes, call 254-526-1586 or visit www.ctcd.edu/ce.
