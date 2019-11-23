CTC

Ellacey Selah, left, and Giovanna Bruniera de Oliveira rehearse the opening number of the Central Texas College fall dram production of “Anon(ymous).”

 Courtesy photo | CTC

The Central Texas College Fine Arts department recently announced two cast members of its fall drama production “Anon(ymous),” were selected to represent CTC at the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival competition in Abilene. Ellacey Selah and Giovanna Bruniera de Oliveira have been selected as the “Irene Ryan Acting” nominees for the Region VI program to be held Feb. 23-27. The winners of the regional competition advance to compete on a national level at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Selah and Bruniera de Oliveira were part of this semester’s play “Anon(ymous) written by Naomi Iizuka. It is the story of a young refugee, Anon, and his travels across the country to be reunited his mother, Nemasani, portrayed by Selah. Bruniera de Oliveira played the part of Ritu, the mother of a young woman who befriends Anon during his journey. Both actresses were selected as nominees for the Irene Ryan Acting Scholarships which provide recognition, honor and financial assistance to outstanding student performers wishing to pursue further education.

