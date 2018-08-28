College students headed back to campus Monday at Central Texas College and Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
Central Texas College
CTC kicked off the fall semester with 5,546 students heading back to the central campus, according to officials.
“The first day at CTC is going quite well,” CTC spokesman Bruce Vasbinder said Monday. “All indications are our enrollment is up this semester and we are busy preparing for Welcome Week activities.”
The campus library will host an open house today and the career services group will host an open house Wednesday, according to Vasbinder.
There will also be a Welcome Bash on Thursday, offering students an opportunity to meet representatives from various academic departments, student services and campus clubs/organizations.
For more information on CTC, go to www.ctcd.edu/
Texas A&M University-Central Texas
Thousands of Texas A&M University-Central Texas students also headed back to campus Monday.
“The parking lots are packed and that is how you know you are on the verge of greatness,” said Karen Clos, TAMUCT chief advancement officer/executive director. “As far as we know, the first day went off without a hitch.”
Clos said a formal attendance head-count was not yet available due to late night classes but that roughly 2,504 had attended the first day of school as of press time.
“Our students appear to be taking more credit hours,” said Clos, who said students are enrolled in 21,045 credit hours.
TAMUCT is slated to open a new building, Heritage Hall, in January.
“It’s at about 95 percent completion right now, and we anticipate a soft move-in within the next month,” Clos said.
For more information on TAMUCT, go to www.tamuct.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.