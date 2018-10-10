Central Texas College will host a public auction of surplus property from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 20, at its shipping and receiving warehouse (Building 153) located near the CTC water tower on the west side of campus.
A variety of items will be available, including computer equipment, printers, office furniture, gym equipment, tables, chairs, desks, diesel engines, electronics, bookshelves, file cabinets and more.
Items will not be available to preview prior to the auction date, and will be sold as is. Payment for items can be made by cash, check or credit card. No exchanges or refunds will be granted.
All purchased items must be removed from the auction site by 5 p.m. on the day of the sale. All loading and transporting of items is the responsibility of the purchaser.
For more information about the auction, call 254-526-1803.
