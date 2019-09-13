EDUCATION Graphic

Central Texas College will host a free Constitution Day event from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday in the campus library. Guest speaker will be Leighann Temple, a CTC government professor. She will address the 19th Amendment to the Constitution and discuss the women’s right to vote movement. The presentation is free and open to the public.

