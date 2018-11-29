The Central Texas College culinary program will host the final Patio Café dinner of the fall semester on Friday night. The featured cuisine is Southeast Asian. Dinner will be served in the Southwest Dining Room of the CTC Student Center (Building 106) from 6 – 7:30 p.m.
The menu opens with pho, the featured soup ($5.50 for a bowl or $2 for a cup with an entrée) — fresh beef broth, fresh onion rings, ginger root, bean sprout, basil leaves, fresh mint, cilantro, jalapenos and strips of sirloin. The appetizer is lumpia ($3.50) — ground pork, garlic, chopped onion, minced carrot, chopped green onion, sliced green cabbage in a lumpia wrapper. The featured salad is shrimp salad with ginger sesame dressing ($8) — shrimp, Napa cabbage, red cabbage, carrots, snap peas, cilantro and fresh mint served with ginger sesame dressing. Diners can also choose the house salad ($3.75 or free with an entrée).
The entrees are bulgogi ($16) — sirloin steak meat with Asian pear, chopped onion, chopped ginger, scallion and toasted sesame seeds; Thai green curry chicken ($14.50) — chicken thighs with ginger, lime zest, onion, red bell pepper, sugar snap peas and basil leaves; and miso marinade sea bass with mushroom soy glaze ($18.50) — four-ounce sea bass marinated in white miso paste, sake and sugar, prepared sous vide and served with a mushroom glaze.
Each entrée is served with a choice of two side dishes. They are kimchi - Napa cabbage, green onions, carrots, Korean chili, garlic, ginger, pear juice and white miso; stir-fried vegetables — chicken stock, carrot, celery, onion, sugar snap peas, broccoli and baby corn; Asian garlic noodles - thin spaghetti and fresh cilantro cooked in low-sodium soy sauce, garlic, brown sugar, sambal oelek chili paste, oyster sauce, ginger and sesame oil; and jasmine rice — jasmine rice cooked in chicken stock. Each side dish is also available a la carte.
For dessert, diners can opt for the Asian persuasion ($4.25) — vanilla bean ice cream with a raspberry swirl decorated with green tea Macha flower; or the pisang goreng or fried plantain ($3.50) — fried plantains with a chocolate Frangelico crème anglaise.
Reservations for the dinner are required and can be made by calling the CTC Hospitality department at 254-526-1515.
