College flight teams from across Texas, Mississippi and Louisiana are competing in a series of flight and ground events this week in Killeen.
Central Texas College is hosting the Region IV Intercollegiate Flight Association Safety and Flight Evaluation Conference (SAFECON) starting today through Friday.
During the week, more than 100 student pilots from five schools — CTC, Texas State Technical College, LeTourneau University, Louisiana Tech and Hinds Community College — will compete in a series of flight and ground events at Skylark Field in Killeen.
CTC’s flight team perennially does well in the competition,
The Central Texas College Flight Team earned runner-up honors at the Region IV Intercollegiate Flying Association Safety and Flight Evaluation Conference championship in 2016 for the fourth year.
At the competition, CTC captured first place in the overall team flying events for the fifth year in a row and third place in the ground events, placing the team in second behind LeTourneau University.
Teams that finish high can qualify for the national flying competition.
