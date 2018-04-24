One parent’s daughter who is enrolled in the Killeen Independent School District has allegedly missed up to 30 hours of class time from tardy school buses. The dispute will now be scrutinized by a higher jurisdiction.
The Office for Civil Rights of the U.S. Department of Education is opening the allegation of Stephanie Moody, and will investigate whether the district “discriminated against the student on the basis of disability,” according to a letter Moody received from the department.
Moody’s daughter arrived late for class most days at Saegert Elementary during the first eight weeks of this school year. Her classes begin at 8:30 a.m., but Moody learned she was not arriving until about 8:50 a.m. to 9:10 a.m.
Moody alleges her daughter missed anywhere from 25 to 30 hours of instruction time, including math educational time. Her daughter allegedly missed breakfast and morning activities, including the pledge of the allegiance, approximately three to four times each week.
The district has previously denied Moody’s daughter missed that much school time.
The investigation may conclude the district denied Moody’s daughter a “free appropriate public education during the 2017- 2018 school year,” according to the letter.
Moody is upset the district has allegedly refused to reach a resolution.
She said the district has not taken proper accommodations to work with her, and suspects she’s being pushed to file a lawsuit against KISD.
“They’re basically saying, ‘Go ahead and sue us,’” Moody said. “I don’t want to sue them. I want a resolution without spending that money. It’s not fair to stonewall parents like that.”
Moody has also claimed problems with after-school pickup, Her daughter’s arrival home has been as late as an hour past usual, according to Moody.
