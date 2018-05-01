An investigation is underway into whether the Killeen Independent School District discriminated against a special education first-grader, whose mother alleges she missed up to 30 class hours due to bus schedules.
The Office for Civil Rights, OCR, of the U.S. Department of Education is opening the allegation of Stephanie Moody, the student's parent, and will investigate whether the district “discriminated against the student on the basis of disability,” KISD confirmed Monday.
District officials received a letter from OCR March 16, according to chief communication officer Terry Abbott. Abbott did not say what OCR requested as part of the investigation, but said KISD will “thoroughly respond directly to OCR to any OCR request in this regard.”
Jim Bradshaw with the Department of Education press office referred all questions to the OCR case processing manual, which reads “OCR will provide complainants with assistance regarding the nature of their rights and of the OCR investigation process.”
Upon receiving requested material from KISD, OCR will determine whether the information provided to the department is subject to further processing following manual guidelines.
The investigation may conclude the district denied Moody’s daughter a “free appropriate public education during the 2017-2018 school year,” according to a letter Moody received from OCR.
OCR may determine a "facilitated resolution" is necessary between KISD and Moody.
Moody said her daughter arrived late for class most days at Saegert Elementary from tardy bus routes during the first eight weeks of this school year. Her daughter’s classes begin at 8:30 a.m., but Moody said she learned she was not arriving until about 8:50 a.m. to 9:10 a.m.
Abbott said an admission, review and dismissal committee — known as a ARD committee — has worked to put a plan in place to provide compensatory services for the “very few” hours of instructional time over period of months that were missed.
“The ARD committee put a plan in place to provide compensatory services to the student. The district has worked very hard to provide quality services for the student,” Abbott said.
Moody disagrees, and alleges her daughter missed anywhere from 25 to 30 hours of instruction time, including math educational time. Her daughter allegedly missed breakfast and morning activities, including the pledge of the allegiance, approximately three to four times each week.
Bus routes have been spotty up until the past several weeks, Moody said.
In addition, Moody said the only mediation from KISD came March 27, when the Herald published an article on the investigation. Moody’s daughter was offered extended school year services through days in June and July.
Moody said her daughter would have to repeat first-grade curriculum if she attends extended school year services. Instead, she wants something along the lines of compensatory tutoring services.
Moody expressed regret toward district officials claiming “very hard” work has been put into addressing her concerns.
“I’m negotiable on this,” Moody said. “I’ve been asking for resolve since the seventh week of school. They only fixed it in the past month.”
