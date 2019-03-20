Killeen Independent School District will hold a special meeting tomorrow evening for parents and community members regarding Internet and social media safety for children, as well as the consequences that students will face if they make a threat against a school.
Several students have been arrested since January and charged with making terroristic threats, a felony offense.
The parent and community meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Harker Heights High School auditorium.
District officials will also hold a series of meetings with students at middle and high schools from March 25-29, and elementary school counselors will make a presentation to students grade by grade.
“It is important that students and parents are aware of the potential danger that students face on social media and the internet,” Superintendent John Craft said. The meetings are designed to provide parents and students the latest information about dangerous social media apps and websites, and the types of trends in online dangers that law enforcement officials are seeing.
In addition, officials will talk to parents and students about the very real and damaging consequences that students will receive if they make a threat against students, staff or the school in general.
