KISD Distinguished Alumni

Last year’s Killeen ISD Distinguished Alumni pose following the award ceremony. They included Robert Bass, Dr. Rex Hanger, Dr. Truell Hyde II, Capt. Erik Pittman and Jason Pittman. The district’s Alumni Association is seeking more distinguished alumni to honor next March.

The Killeen ISD Alumni Association is looking for distinguished alumni to honor at its annual award ceremony next spring.

The association, a division of the KISD Education Foundation, honors alumni that have graduated from Killeen, Ellison, Harker Heights and Shoemaker high schools.

