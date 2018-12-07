Killeen Independent School District Superintendent John Craft attended the Friends of Texas Public Schools Gala in Waco this week.
The gala recognized two individuals for their efforts in making public education better for all students across the state, according to Craft.
Don Rogers, executive director of the Texas Rural Educators Association was awarded the Distinguished Service Award. Craft said Rogers has had an incredible career in education to include serving as the principal of Killeen High School (1972-1973) and KISD assistant superintendent (1973-75). After Rogers finished his time at Killeen ISD, he went on to be superintendent in Eanes ISD for many years.
“Quite a group of former Killeen educators were there as part of this major statewide effort,” Craft said of the Wednesday event.
Michelle Smith, the current executive director for Raise Your Hand Texas was recognized as the “Friend of the Year.”
She is a former student of Killeen High School and has proven to be a true champion of students in her important roles while advocating for Texas students.
She graduated from KHS in 1992, the year of the state football championship.
Jimmie Don Aycock, a former Killeen state representative and KISD board of trustees member, was instrumental in forging pathways which provide students greater choices in the academic pursuits through the passage of House Bill 5. Michelle Smith is his daughter, Craft said.
“It was a tremendous honor to recognize Michelle and Don and celebrate their success last night,” Craft said.
“Not only have they left their mark on the Killeen Independent School District, but they have both profoundly impacted public education across the State of Texas in a very positive way.”
