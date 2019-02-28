Killeen Independent School District is taking a new approach to the local school bus driver shortage.
A seminar about the process of obtaining a commercial driver’s license will be held at 6 tonight at the Killeen ISD board room at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive.
Those who attend will learn how to obtain a CDL, how the district provides free CDL if employed as a KISD bus driver, as well the paid training KISD provides for drivers.
“This is a phenomenal opportunity for anyone interested in obtaining a CDL, and the important and rewarding work of transporting children to and from school every day,” KISD Chief Human Resources Officer Steve Cook said in a press release. “We’ll do everything we need to do to help them get the CDL and get into a very rewarding career.”
The seminar will also provide more details in regards to the additional incentives Killeen ISD offers, including $1,000 bonuses for new drivers, annual incentives up to $3,320 and extra pay for trip driving.
The seminar is free and open to the public.
