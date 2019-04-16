One Killeen Independent School District campus is in the state’s spotlight.
Killeen ISD’s Early College High School has been named a model College and Career Readiness School by the Educate Texas organization, according to district officials. Leaders and educators from across the state will visit the Early College High School campus on a tour April 25.
Educate Texas, an initiative of Communities Foundation of Texas, works to achieve large-scale change to transform the Texas public and higher education systems.
The KISD Early College High School – located on Fort Hood and on the campus at Central Texas College – will graduate its first senior class this year. It is one of only three schools statewide to be showcased, with the other two campuses being Lyford T-STEM Academy and Seagoville P-TECH at Eastfield College.
ECHS is the only early college school selected for special recognition, according to school officials.
Killeen ISD established the Early College High School in partnership with Central Texas College and Texas A&M University-Central Texas in 2015 to provide students an opportunity to receive their associate’s degree in conjunction with their high school diploma.
“It is one of the highest performing schools in Texas, and students consistently outperform their peers nationally on college entrance exams,” said Terry Abbot, chief communication officer, in a news release. “Graduates will leave high school with up to two years of college credit completed.”
Superintendent John Craft said the campus has achieved great milestones in a short amount of time.
“The Early College High School is the direct result of a student-centered and collaborative effort on the parts of KISD, Central Texas College and Texas A&M University-Central Texas,” Craft said in the release. “We congratulate our students, staff and community for making this a truly one-of-a-kind academic program.”
