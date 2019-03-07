Students in Killeen Independent School District will be released two hours early Friday in advance of spring break, which is Monday through March 15.
The break comes at the end of the nine week grading period. Copperas Cove and Lampasas students will also have an early release Friday and will observe spring break next week.
Spring break is next week for Belton and Temple school districts as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.