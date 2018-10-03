Applause filled the cafeteria of East Ward Elementary School on Tuesday evening after renderings of the school’s new campus were shown.
Parents with students attending East Ward Elementary met with school district representatives Tuesday for an informational meeting about changes that are planned for the upcoming school year.
The Killeen Independent School District is scheduled to close East Ward Elementary School at the end of this school year. The East Ward building is over 60 years old, one of the oldest in the district.
A new elementary campus, part of the KISD bond project, will be built on the same site for the start of the 2021-2022 school year. This new three-story campus will serve students zoned for both East Ward and West Ward elementary schools.
During construction of the new building, the approximately 460 current East Ward students are set to attend Elementary School No. 35, which is under construction and set to open in the fall of 2019. Elementary School No. 35 is located in the White Rock subdivision.
Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft presented a brief background of the spring bond package, and outlined the plan for the transition.
“I realize that transition and change is never easy,” Craft said. “Our goals are to provide the students with a safe environment, for all the students and staff to stay together, and to limit inconvenience to families as much as possible.”
Concerns have been expressed on the KISD Facebook page, especially the issue of students being transported so far from their homes during the construction phase. Elementary No. 35 is about 7.5 miles from the current East Ward campus.
This question was also raised during the parent meeting Tuesday.
Edward Thomas, director of transportation services for KISD, was present at the meeting, and stated that the bus ride is expected to be about 25 minutes in the morning, and might range closer to 30 in the afternoons, factoring in traffic patterns.
Craft also addressed a concern that was previously brought to his attention about the possibility that families of East Ward students may not have the ability to get to their children in case of an emergency at Elementary No. 35.
Craft explained that the district will provide transportation to parents in such a situation, either by a district shuttle or a possible partnership with emergency personnel.
Executive Director of Facilities Services Adam Rich presented a slideshow of the floorplans of the new campus, as well as a video rendering. Gasps and squeals of excitement were heard from the students who were present at the meeting.
Another meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday in the East Ward cafeteria for anyone who was not able to attend Tuesday’s meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.