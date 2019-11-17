Killeen resident Michael Nnadozie

Killeen resident Michael Nnadozie

 Courtesy photo

Killeen resident Michael Nnadozie, 59, speaks with the deliberate cadence of one who has acquired English as a second language, his carefully chosen words reverberating with the notes reminiscent of a culture many worlds away from Central Texas.

The second youngest child in a family of seven living in a village in Nigeria, he lived humbly, a quiet, unassuming child of parents who toiled relentlessly to scratch a living from the unforgiving soil of their homeland.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.